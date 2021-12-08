OKB Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $27.29 or 0.00053787 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $709.48 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00220980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.