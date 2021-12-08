Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker Sells 16,575 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $421,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,918. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. Research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

