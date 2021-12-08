Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMGA shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 120,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.