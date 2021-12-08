Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMGA shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 120,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.