Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.13

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.