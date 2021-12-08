Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 7.4%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.16. 10,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 861,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Omeros by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Omeros by 395.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Omeros by 63.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

