Omlira (OML) Price Tops $0.0268 on Top Exchanges

Omlira (CURRENCY:OML) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Omlira has traded 35% lower against the dollar. Omlira has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $35,331.00 worth of Omlira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omlira coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omlira alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00058105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.56 or 0.08648091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,432.87 or 0.99883593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Omlira Coin Profile

Omlira’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,808,753 coins. Omlira’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omlira

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omlira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omlira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omlira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omlira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omlira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.