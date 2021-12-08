Omni (OMNI) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00006144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $528.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.00324547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,296 coins and its circulating supply is 562,980 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

