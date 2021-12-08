Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Sells $213,564.06 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Brian Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 553,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

