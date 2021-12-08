Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.07

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and traded as high as $76.19. Onex shares last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 245 shares.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Onex alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 74.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Onex’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.