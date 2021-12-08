Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,225 shares of company stock worth $4,995,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,776,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,386,000 after acquiring an additional 510,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 321,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 306,701 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

