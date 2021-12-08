Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $110.00 at Benchmark

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Shares of ONTO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,238. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $101.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,225 shares of company stock worth $4,995,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 50.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 30.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

