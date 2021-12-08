Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Capitalization Tops $254.04 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $254.04 million and approximately $21.04 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00217762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,036,607 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

