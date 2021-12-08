Ontology Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154.80 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $677.26 million and $154.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00189458 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00035672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003317 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.58 or 0.00577054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

