Opacity Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $787,521.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $35.54 million and approximately $787,521.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00218900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.