Open Governance Token (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $647,727.92

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $647,727.92 and $131,321.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

