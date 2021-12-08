OpenOcean (OOE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.43 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.33 or 0.08587745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.31 or 1.01335477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002742 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

