OpenOcean Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.31 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $48.31 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.14 or 0.08747371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,810.56 or 1.00298628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002836 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.