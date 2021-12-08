Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,460. The firm has a market cap of $151.98 million, a P/E ratio of 644.13 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $32.77.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.