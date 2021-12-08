Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 16% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003480 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $60,849.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00058378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.29 or 0.08746168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.45 or 1.00269801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

