Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BHIL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

