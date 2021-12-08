Oppenheimer Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $270.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

CSL opened at $241.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.29. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $244.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

