Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

