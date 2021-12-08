ORAO Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,870.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $518,339.58 and approximately $35,870.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.18 or 0.08722262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00081004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.79 or 1.00195369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002840 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars.

