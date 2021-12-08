Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $786,749.53 and $37.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,702.55 or 1.00081150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00287514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.03 or 0.00426953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009770 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.