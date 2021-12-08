Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 5,867 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

WU opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.