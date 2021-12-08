Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.