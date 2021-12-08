Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 158,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,133. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

