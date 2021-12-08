Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 902 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $403.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

