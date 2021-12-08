Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

