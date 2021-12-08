Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.87 or 0.08664225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.36 or 1.01438964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.