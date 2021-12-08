Origin Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.00 million and $2.89 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.60 or 0.08753148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.67 or 1.00421363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002861 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

