OriginTrail Reaches Market Cap of $437.54 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $437.54 million and $4.22 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00220325 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,856,921 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

