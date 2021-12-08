OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.08. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,060 shares of company stock worth $6,336,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.73. 3,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,429. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

