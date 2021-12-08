Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Shares Up 0.7%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.73. 187,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 170,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

