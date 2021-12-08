Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.67% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSMT shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

