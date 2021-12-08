Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,223 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up 1.6% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60.

