Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

