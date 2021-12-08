Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,408 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

