Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,387 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

