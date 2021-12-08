Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 45,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.10.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

