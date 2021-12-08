Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,736 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. 2,166,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.