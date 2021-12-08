Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPTM stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.