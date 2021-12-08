Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $252,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 36,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,834. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.66. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

