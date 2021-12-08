Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 709 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.03 and a 52 week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

