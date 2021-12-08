Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,935 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,663,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,873,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

