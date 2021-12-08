Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 843.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

OSG opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.