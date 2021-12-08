Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.76 and last traded at $82.73. Approximately 22,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,848,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.96.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Overstock.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.