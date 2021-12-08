Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.520-$7.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 217,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,238. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

