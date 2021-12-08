Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.36 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.670 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE OXM traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 217,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

