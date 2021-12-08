Oxygen Tops 1-Day Volume of $749,317.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $97.17 million and $749,317.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,265,979 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

